Jesy Nelson finally speaks out about ‘blackfishing’ claims

Web Desk BOL News

10th Oct, 2021. 12:43 pm
Jesy Nelson

Jesy Nelson, a British musician, has spoken out against the latest ‘black fishing’ claims leveled against her.

During an interview with Vulture, the former Little Mix member, Jesy Nelson admitted to being aware of her ethnicity.

“The whole time I was in Little Mix I never got any of that. And then I came out of [the band] and people all of a sudden were saying it,” she said.

“I wasn’t on social media around that time, so I let my team [deal with it], because that was when I’d just left. But I mean, like, I love Black culture. I love Black music. That’s all I know; it’s what I grew up on,” she shared.

Her publicist late told the outlet in a statement: “I take all those comments made seriously. I would never intentionally do anything to make myself look racially ambiguous, so that’s why I was initially shocked that the term was directed at me.”

Following the release of her debut solo single, BOYZ, featuring Nicki Minaj, the singer was accused of ‘black fishing,’ or changing one’s look to appear Black or ethnically ambiguous.

