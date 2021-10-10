Kiara Advani explains her on-screen romance with Sidharth Malhotra

10th Oct, 2021.
Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani is known for her roles in films such as Laxmmi and Shershaah. Kiara played a variety of characters in the OTT releases, and she won hearts.

In a recent interview with ETimes, the actress got candid about her films and friends.

Kiara, who is rumored to be dating her on-screen co-star Sidharth Malhotra, has been asked about her love life on numerous occasions.

When asked about how she and Sidharth created magic on screen with their chemistry in Shershaah, Kiara said, “Honestly, you can’t create chemistry or anything like that.”

It’s always in the scene, in the story and what’s written. No two actors can just go and create something that’s not on paper and that’s not being shot, for the audience to feel that way.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani)

The actress gushed about her rumored beau, describing him as a “great performer”. She said “What Sid and I portrayed was what happened in their lives. Had she (Dimple) not shared her story and had we not known about their relationship through Vikram’s family.”

We would not have been able to recreate that. The fact that it’s a true story makes it all the more special. Somewhere both of us can say that we acted really well (laughs). Sid’s a wonderful co-star and a wonderful actor so that just makes it easier to work with someone like that,” Kiara remarked.

