Kristen Stewart introduces Princess Diana film ‘Spencer’ to London

On Thursday, the American actress Kristen Stewart debuted the drama “Spencer” at the London Film Festival, expressing her delight at the opportunity to show her representation of the late Princess Diana to a British audience.

The 31-year-portrayal old’s in the film has received a lot of praise. It follows Diana as she reluctantly travels to Sandringham House for a Christmas celebration with the British royals while her marriage to Prince Charles falls apart over three days.

Directed by Chilean filmmaker Pablo Larrain, “Spencer” first screened at the Venice Film Festival last month, with some critics touting Stewart, who rose to global fame in “The Twilight Saga” movies, for a best actress Oscar nomination.

“I’m excited to bring it home … We came at this with such love. Even if everyone hated it, it kind of would be OK because we really did just put everything we had into it,” Stewart told Reuters on the red carpet.

And we love her so much and just wanted to understand her … I hope everyone loves it as much as we love her.”

“Spencer” paints Diana as increasingly isolated from members of the royal family and desperate to free herself from stifling traditional rules. It also shows her close relationship with her sons, Princes William and Harry.

“I was influenced by Pablo’s audacious confidence … he literally was just like ‘I think you definitely need to do this movie with me’,” said Stewart, who is also known for “Seberg”, “Clouds of Sils Maria” and “Personal Shopper”.

“I couldn’t resist the temptation. She’s a real draw. I was drawn to her.”

Following a largely virtual event last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the London Film Festival, which runs until October 17, has returned to red carpet premieres this year.