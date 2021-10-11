LSA 2021: Take a look at Ahmed Ali Butt great fullness after wrapping up the ceremony
Ahmed Ali Butt is a well-known person in the entertainment industry. He is a multi-talented person who can nail any field of media with his positive attitude.
Butt is a Pakistani actor, television host, comedian, keyboardist, rapper, singer, and songwriter. He appeared on television as a sitcom artist and works on the silver screen as well.
For the past few years, Butt is hosting many awards show ceremonies for the Pakistan industry. Similarly, Ahmed currently hosted the LSA awards Ceremony and feeling great fullness after wrapping up their shoot.
Ahmed took to Instagram and posted the picture of himself with a heartfelt note. He also congratulates the winners of the LSA awards ceremony in the note.
Have a look!
View this post on Instagram
