Mansha Pasha’s hilarious suggestion for Neelum Muneer

Web Desk BOL News

05th Oct, 2021. 12:27 am
Mansha Pasha

Mansha Pasha is a very stunning and talented Pakistani actress. Her drama “Muhabbat Tujhey Alvida” has gained a lot of popularity. She got married to the young politician Jibran Nasir.

Recently Mansha Pasha appeared in the Ahsan Khan show ‘TimeOut with Ahsan Khan’ with actor Noor Hassan

In a game segment, the show host asked her to give suggestions to the co-actors including Hira Mani & Neeum Munir. She gave one funny suggestion to Neelum Muneer.

Talking about Neelum, Mansha said, “Neelum is professional, she is so good what should I say to her, I would rather say do work with someone other than Ahsan Khan, which she is doing nowadays but I would say this she should work other than you, she’s still working with you a lot, I think”

Noor Hassan also asked Ahsan that if Neelum wants to work with him or he chooses to work with her, in reply Ahsan said that he loves working with Neelum she is on his top favorite list.

