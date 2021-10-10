LSA 2021: Mawra Hocane, Ameer Gillani all set to walk down the red carpet together

Mawra Hocane is a well-known personality in the entertainment industry. She is a model and actress by profession. Although has not worked in many dramas, all her serials have made it to blockbusters in the television industry.

Whereas Ameer Gilani is a handsome and new talent who has emerged in the Pakistan acting industry. He is an actor and model who has just started getting acknowledgment for all the right reasons.

Ameer got fame for his character of Hamza in the drama serial ‘Sabaat.’ After which his fan following increased drastically.

Mawra and Ameer both worked in the drama serial Sabaat, as a couple their on-screen chemistry has been loved by the audience.

Recently, Hocane took to Instagram and shared her desired photoshoot with Ameer from LSA 2021, and according to the source both are ready to walk down the red carpet together for Award Ceremony.

In the picture, Mawra donned a stunning blue eastern wear while Ameer pulled off a dapper grey suit

Have a look!