Mawra Hocane looks gorgeous in her white outfit

Mawra Hocane is a gorgeous Pakistani actress and model. She was born on 28th September 1992. She started her journey with Showbiz as a VJ.

Mawra is known for uploading pictures of her daily activities to her fans and followers on social media. She used Instagram to share some stunning photos with millions of fans.

She shares the pictures with the caption “hamaray baad is mehfil mien afsanay bayan hongay- baharien humko dhoonday gi najanay hum kaha hongay.”

She has 6.9 million followers on her Instagram account. In the photo shared by Mawra Hocane, it can be seen that the actress is looking very gorgeous.

She is adored by millions of people and has amassed immense appreciation and fame in a short period of time.