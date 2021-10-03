Mawra Hocane shares her day-out pictures with BFF’s

Pakistani actress Mawra Hocane’s birthday celebration is not over yet as the gorgeous was step out with her BFF’s for her birthday lunch in Islamabad.

Took to Instgaram, the Sanam Teri Kasam actress shared multiple pictures with her friends from her birthday lunch. Sharing the pictures Mawra promises her fans that it’s her last birthday post.

“Life is grape, #lastbirthdaypost promise,” she wrote in the caption

Have a look:

Earlier, Mawra had celebrated her 29th birthday with lovely wishes and prayers alongside her Sabaat co-star Ameer Gilani and some close friends.