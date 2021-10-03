Mawra Hocane shares her day-out pictures with BFF’s
Pakistani actress Mawra Hocane’s birthday celebration is not over yet as the gorgeous was step out with her BFF’s for her birthday lunch in Islamabad.
Took to Instgaram, the Sanam Teri Kasam actress shared multiple pictures with her friends from her birthday lunch. Sharing the pictures Mawra promises her fans that it’s her last birthday post.
“Life is grape, #lastbirthdaypost promise,” she wrote in the caption
Have a look:
Earlier, Mawra had celebrated her 29th birthday with lovely wishes and prayers alongside her Sabaat co-star Ameer Gilani and some close friends.
Read More
‘Umer Sharif to be buried with state of honours’: PM conveys to family
Karachi, PTI chief Khurram Sher Zaman said that he had conveyed a...
Nimra Khan and Mikal Zulfiqar ravishing pictures from their recent shoot, see photos
Nimra Khan is a stunning Pakistani actress and model who enjoys singing...
Ghanshyam Nayak aka Nattu Kaka of ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ passes away
Indian actor Ghanshyam Nayak aka Nattu Kaka of the popular Indian television...
Reema Khan's husband disclose the reason behind Umer Sharif's death, watch video
Umer Sharif the legendary comedian is died in Germany after fighting major...
Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan arrested by NCB in a drug case
Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan has officially been arrested...