Meghan Markle struggled to see Kate Middleton shine at the James Bond premiere

Last week’s premiere of James Bond blockbuster No Time to Die left Kate Middleton and Prince William speechless.

Following the Duchess of Cambridge’s red carpet appearance, many royal fans and critics weighed in on her look and how she outshone everyone, even Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

“For Kate, she looked absolutely stunning,” royal analyst Neil Sean told Express, “and this must have been quite difficult for Meghan, just because she thought this was a huge return to the world stage.”

“When analyzing Prince William and Kate talking to famous faces and in their general demeanor, there seems to be a real interest and an ease of communication in their body language showing little to no awkwardness and their conversations appear more as counterparts than superiors almost making them part of the celeb,” said celebrity behavioral expert Darren Stanton.

“I think people expected Meghan and Harry to be the new power couple in the monarchy, and they certainly started to do so by upsetting a number of customs surrounding their wedding and public appearances. However, it is evident that William and Kate have utilized this platform to become enormously popular with the people in recent years,” he continued.