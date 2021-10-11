Noora Fatehi breaks the dance floor in ‘Money Heist’ costume, watch video
Bollywood belly dancer turned actor Nora Fatehi always amazes her fans and followers with her new hot and sizzling dance videos. The dancing Queen once again turned up the heat with her spectacular dance moves.
The Dilber girl recently came to Instagram and set the internet on fire with her killing dance moves in a ‘Money Heist’ costume.
Have a look:
Sharing the video she wrote in the caption, “Im conceited, I gotta reason.”
In the video, Nora can be seen dancing her heart out on US singer Remy Ma’s song Conceited.
Her video garnered huge attention of views within a very short time.
