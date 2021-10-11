Saboor Aly wowed everyone with her super chic look at LSA 2021
Saboor Aly, the talented and beautiful actress of Pakistan’s showbiz industry, is popular for her stellar acting skills and she surely knows how to serve looks at grand events.
The actress was recently spotted at the 20th Lux Style Awards and looks undoubtedly stunning in an off-shoulder outfit.
Took to Instagram, the Amanat actress shared her sizzling looks on her Instagram from LSA 2021.
Have a look:
View this post on Instagram
Saboor looks stellar on the 20th LSA red carpet, wearing an off-shoulder pastel blue outfit with bold lips and freshly bronzed skin. Complimented her look with an attractive slicked back side-parted hair bun.
View this post on Instagram
Fans are loving her charismatic, powerful, and alluring look at the 20th LSA red carpet.
Read More
Usman Mukhtar hurt himself during the shoot of his serial
During the filming of #HKKST (Hum Kahan Kay Sachay Thay), Usman Mukhtaar...
Asim Azhar knows exactly how to deal with trolls
Asim Azhar knows exactly how to deal with trolls. The singer replied...
Tehreem Ali who played child Mehreen in HKKST met superstar Fawad Khan
Child star Tehreem Ali Hameed, who played Mehreen in a drama serial...
Aishwarya Rai’s daughter Aaradhya pens a birthday wish to Amitabh Bachchan
Bollywood veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan turned a year older on Monday, October 11,...
LSA 2021: Sheheryar Munawar, Meera and Mahira Khan rock the finale performance
Sheheryar Munawar is known for his best acting performances either it’s film...