Saboor Aly wowed everyone with her super chic look at LSA 2021

Web Desk BOL News

11th Oct, 2021. 09:01 pm
Saboor Aly

Saboor Aly, the talented and beautiful actress of Pakistan’s showbiz industry, is popular for her stellar acting skills and she surely knows how to serve looks at grand events.

The actress was recently spotted at the 20th Lux Style Awards and looks undoubtedly stunning in an off-shoulder outfit.

Took to Instagram, the Amanat actress shared her sizzling looks on her Instagram from LSA 2021.

Have a look:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Saboor Aly (@sabooraly)

Saboor looks stellar on the 20th LSA red carpet, wearing an off-shoulder pastel blue outfit with bold lips and freshly bronzed skin. Complimented her look with an attractive slicked back side-parted hair bun.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Saboor Aly (@sabooraly)

Fans are loving her charismatic, powerful, and alluring look at the 20th LSA red carpet.

