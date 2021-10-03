Salman Khan visits SRK’s house after Aryan khan arrest in a drug case
Bollywood super hit star Salman Khan visited Shah Rukh Khan’s house after Aryan Khan was arrested in a drug case by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in Mumbai on Sunday.
According to Indian media, Salman Khan was spotted at the residence of Shah Rukh Khan after his son Aryan was arrested in a drug case on Cordelia Cruises’ Empress ship.
Salman Khan was clicked by Paparazzi outside Shah Rukh Khan’s bungalow Mannat.
It should be noted that Aryan was raided by NCB officials along with eight others in a cruise ship on possession of drugs. He was being questioned by the (NCB) officials in a drug case on Saturday night and arrested on Sunday.
Read More
Shahid Kapoor gives a sneak peek about working on Sunday, see photo
Shahid Kapoor, who was seen engaged with filming even on the weekend,...
Mawra Hocane shares her day-out pictures with BFF’s
Pakistani actress Mawra Hocane's birthday celebration is not over yet as the...
‘Umer Sharif to be buried with state of honours’: PM conveys to family
Karachi, PTI chief Khurram Sher Zaman said that he had conveyed a...
Nimra Khan and Mikal Zulfiqar ravishing pictures from their recent shoot, see photos
Nimra Khan is a stunning Pakistani actress and model who enjoys singing...
Ghanshyam Nayak aka Nattu Kaka of ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ passes away
Indian actor Ghanshyam Nayak aka Nattu Kaka of the popular Indian television...