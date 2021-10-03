Salman Khan visits SRK’s house after Aryan khan arrest in a drug case

Bollywood super hit star Salman Khan visited Shah Rukh Khan’s house after Aryan Khan was arrested in a drug case by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in Mumbai on Sunday.

According to Indian media, Salman Khan was spotted at the residence of Shah Rukh Khan after his son Aryan was arrested in a drug case on Cordelia Cruises’ Empress ship.

Salman Khan was clicked by Paparazzi outside Shah Rukh Khan’s bungalow Mannat.

It should be noted that Aryan was raided by NCB officials along with eight others in a cruise ship on possession of drugs. He was being questioned by the (NCB) officials in a drug case on Saturday night and arrested on Sunday.