Salman Khan’s sister Alvira visits SRK’s bungalow after Aryan Khan’s arrest
On Monday evening, Bollywood star Salman Khan’s sister Alvira Khan Agnihotri visited Shah Rukh Khan’s bungalow Mannat in Mumbai to show her support over Aryan Khan, who has been arrested in a drug case on 3 October, Sunday.
Alvira was clicked by paparazzi outside SRK’s residence in her car. Salman Khan also visited Shah Rukh Khan’s house on Sunday.
It should be noted that Shah Rukh’s son Aryan Khan was arrested in a drug-related case by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Sunday. He was raided by NCB officials along with eight others in a cruise ship on possession of drugs.
The case is under investigation by NCB officials.
