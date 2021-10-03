Shahid Kapoor gives a sneak peek about working on Sunday, see photo

Sana FatimaWeb Editor

04th Oct, 2021. 12:28 am
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor, who was seen engaged with filming even on the weekend, shared snapshots of his Sunday on social media. Shahid kept his fans up to date on his professional endeavors as well as his personal life by sharing photos of him and his wife, Neha Rajput.

The Kabir Singh actor posted a sneak peek from his shoot to his own Instagram account captioning it, “Work it.” He was seen clad in a grey sleeveless hoodie flaunting his muscles.

Fans took to the comments section to pen sweet comments on his share.

One wrote, “Mera favorite hero.”Lately, Shahid’s film Haider clocked 7 years and fans gushed over the news. The actor will soon star in his new venture Jersey, a Hindi remake of the Telugu hit movie Jersey.

