Sophia Bush is interested in repeating her role in the upcoming “One Tree Hill”

Sophia Bush, a Hollywood actress, has spoken out about rumors about the One Tree Hill revival.

During an interview with HollywoodLife, the 39-year-old actress claimed she would be open to the program being rebooted with her character Brooke Davis repeating her role.

“I think at the end of the day, we like to be together no matter what. That’s why we’re having wine on FaceTime multiple nights a week!” she exclaimed.

Bush also revealed that her fondness for the program is the primary reason she and co-star Bethany Joy Lenz’s podcast, Drama Queens, covers all nine seasons.

“It’s so much fun for us to have an excuse to hang out for 3 hours a week and also to reclaim our show,” she said.

“I think we have such nostalgia and love and loyalty for our characters and to be frank, if there was a way for us to do something that wouldn’t further empower the people that were so inappropriate to us then, I’d be open to that,” she continued.