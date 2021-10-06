Throwback: TikToker Hareem Shah’s swimming Sets the Internet on Fire
Throwback to when TikToker Hareem Shah swimming video went viral, Earlier when Hareem Shah was enjoying her vacation in Turkey, Took to her Instagram, she had shared a video of herself while swimming.
In the viral video, Hareem Shah can be seen swimming in the pool in a black tee shirt.
Earlier, Hareem Shah had taken to Instagram to declare her triumph over the female TikTok star of the year award nominations for 2021.
The Pakistan Achievement Awards International chairman told the TikTok personality of the thought-provoking decision in a post posted by Miss Shah, and we’re sure Hareem must be overjoyed to receive this news while on her honeymoon in Turkey.
