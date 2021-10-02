Twitteratis criticized Juggun Kazim on her morning show clip, watch video

Sana FatimaWeb Editor

02nd Oct, 2021. 10:36 pm
Juggun Kazim

Juggun Kazim is a morning show host and actor who recently gotten herself in a serious scandal when a video from her latest episode of her morning show went viral.

Many internet users have slammed the Saiqa diva for this inappropriate segment. While some social media users have also called for a boycott of her show.

The video shows couples trying to eat apples that are hanging mid-air, with the male partner’s hands tied at the back, and the female partner nudging the fruit towards her companion’s mouth.

The show hosted by Juggun Kazim has faced severe Twitter backlash with people even calling for its boycott.

Earlier the Paani Jaisa Pyar diva opened up on battling depression due to body-shaming: “When I was in postpartum depression and was constantly reminded of how fat l am, I just wanted the Earth to explode and for me to just fall into it and the entire chapter closes.”

She also revealed how her trolls impacted her everyday life. “Even now, when I’m walking, I walk in dropping posture so that no one notices my chest. I don’t want to feel like this and I don’t want any other woman to feel it either.”

“The people who pass these remarks take it as a joke but they are painful for the one who is at the receiving end,” she concluded.

Adsence 300X250

Read More

3 mins ago
Hareem Shah shares some lovey-dopey moments with her husband, see photos

Hareem Shah is a Pakistani social media personality, active on TikTok. On 28...
2 hours ago
Komal Aziz latest alluring pictures from her vacation in the USA, see photos

Komal Aziz Khan is a prominent young newcomer who is gradually winning...
2 hours ago
Saeeda Imtiaz looks stunning in her latest pictures, see photos

Saeeda Imtiaz everyone’s favorite Pakistani actress has uploaded new pictures on social...
3 hours ago
Ushna Shah looks stunning in the latest pictures

Ushna Shah is a beautiful Pakistani actress. In 2013, Ushna made her...
3 hours ago
Mahi Baloch winning hearts of fans from her enthusiastic pictures of vacations, see photos

Mahi Baloch is an emerging actress and model of the Showbiz industry...
3 hours ago
Kanwal Aftab looks drop-dead gorgeous in her latest bridal shoot, see photos

Kanwal Aftab is a social media star who gained popularity after her...