Twitteratis criticized Juggun Kazim on her morning show clip, watch video
Juggun Kazim is a morning show host and actor who recently gotten herself in a serious scandal when a video from her latest episode of her morning show went viral.
Many internet users have slammed the Saiqa diva for this inappropriate segment. While some social media users have also called for a boycott of her show.
The video shows couples trying to eat apples that are hanging mid-air, with the male partner’s hands tied at the back, and the female partner nudging the fruit towards her companion’s mouth.
The show hosted by Juggun Kazim has faced severe Twitter backlash with people even calling for its boycott.
This morning show by Juggan Kazim on ATV and look at the way Baighrati is being promoted in it in the name of games. Where the hell is PEMRA to take notice of such bulshitts? #pemra #reportpemra #juggunkazim #juggankazim #morningshow #pakistanicelebrities #pakistanicelebrity pic.twitter.com/hjPZMDnitM
— Lollywoodnow_ (@Lollywoodnow1) October 1, 2021
Basically,morning shows are useless,lack of quality,waste of time&more importent don’t fit in our religion&culture values@reportpemra must Take aganst this,But #PEMRA is in Sleping mood#BoycottMorningWithJuggunKazim #GharidaFarooqi #فحاشی_کی_جڑ_لبرل_ازم pic.twitter.com/8ufndpX2zp
— Malik Muneeb Mehmood ||ملک منیب محمود (@IMalikMuneeb) October 1, 2021
Morning show or begairti show,
You better decide…#BoycottMorningWithJuggunKazim#GharidaFarooqi#فحاشی_کی_جڑ_لبرل_ازم pic.twitter.com/Nk0PTEoWaE
— Sehrish Khan (@Sehrish500) October 2, 2021
What type of content is this??
Means, whatever husband wife do. it’s their personal life no one has any right to interfare in their life.
But doing this in the family show and on the camera is also a shamefull act for both husband and wife!!!!#BoycottMorningWithJuggunKazim pic.twitter.com/LKtszVEPT0
— toheed jafary (@toheedjafary) September 30, 2021
Earlier the Paani Jaisa Pyar diva opened up on battling depression due to body-shaming: “When I was in postpartum depression and was constantly reminded of how fat l am, I just wanted the Earth to explode and for me to just fall into it and the entire chapter closes.”
She also revealed how her trolls impacted her everyday life. “Even now, when I’m walking, I walk in dropping posture so that no one notices my chest. I don’t want to feel like this and I don’t want any other woman to feel it either.”
“The people who pass these remarks take it as a joke but they are painful for the one who is at the receiving end,” she concluded.
