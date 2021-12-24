Google Doodle honours Moin Akhter on his 71st birthday

Google is honouring iconic Pakistani artist Moin Akhter with a special doodle marking his 71st birthday.

The legendary actor and comedian, who died on April 22, 2011, after suffering a heart attack, ruled Pakistani showbiz industry for many years.

He was not only an actor but a singer, director, impersonator, writer and host.

Akhter’s acting skills were cherished not only by Pakistanis but also enjoyed a massive fan following across the globe.

An artist, who carved his way in the industry with his hard work and god-gifted skills, was left the nation in grief with his sudden demise.

Moin debuted in 1966 in a variety show on PTV and then pulled off his career from theater to silver screen and never disappointed the audience.

Known for his spontaneous comedy and humour, the actor gained bundles of appreciation for his show Loose Talk where he impersonated nearly 400 characters.

The nation can never forget the legendary star and social networking sites are brimming today with the wishes for their beloved artist.

Akhter was awarded Special Award for Comedy, the Pride of Performance Award in 1966, and Sitara-e-Imtiaz in 2011.