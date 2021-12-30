Urfi Javed Wears Backless Netizens Brutally Tolled her

Bigg Boss fame Urfi Javed, who turned heads in a backless shirt and white jeans, was chastised by the internet. “Not all individuals who wander are lost,” Urfi captioned the post. #instadaily #instagood” While some netizens mocked her for dressing inappropriately, others criticised her for emulating celebrities. This is apparently not the first time Urfi Javed has been mocked. Trolls, on the other hand, do not disturb her, she stated in an interview. Her bright and eccentric costumes have made her famous. Urfi has always been outspoken about her passion of fashion, and she isn’t afraid to wear ensembles that some might consider too daring for everyday wear. Netizens have commented on the post, saying things like “nudity se famous nai hota koi” and “nudity se famous nai hota koi.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Urrfii (@urf7i)

Urfi wore a saree and flaunted her desi style on Wednesday, writing: So sick right now! It’s possible that I’ll have to spend New Year’s Eve in bed! But, in any case, that’s exactly what I wanted! @gulaab.baari x @rimadidthat outfit