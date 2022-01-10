Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
10th Jan, 2022. 08:07 pm

Here’s the list of highest-grossing films of all time!

highest-grossing films

List of the highest-grossing films

Spider-Man: No Way Home is still breaking box office records over a month after its premiere. After becoming the first picture in the pandemic period to gross over a billion dollars.

The film has now surpassed the eighth most successful film of all time in terms of box office receipts. Given that it is still on the air in a number of countries around the world, it may move even higher on the list.

Despite the fact that theatres throughout the world are gradually closing owing to rising Omicron cases, Tom Holland’s film No Way Home continues to make money.

With $1.53 billion in worldwide box office receipts, it has surpassed The Avengers as the highest-grossing film of all time. Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame is the only two superhero flicks that have come out before it. As a result, it is now the highest-grossing solo superhero film of all time.

Check out the top ten list here!

1. Avatar- $2.847 billion

2. Avengers: Endgame- $2.797 billion

3. Titanic- $2.187 billion

4. Star Wars: The Force Awakens- $2.068 billion

5. Avengers: Infinity War- $2.048 billion

6. Jurassic World- $1.671 billion

7. The Lion King- $1.656 billion

8. Spider-Man: No Way Home- $1.536 billion

9. The Avengers- $1.518 billion

10. Furious 7- $1.516 billion

