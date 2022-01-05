Salman Saeed, Aleena Salman Saeed blessed with a baby girl!

Salman Saeed, a Pakistani actor and younger brother of Humayun Saeed, welcomed their first child, a daughter with his wife Aleena Salman Saeed on January 1, 2022.

Aleena Saeed announced the birth of their first baby girl on Instgaram.

“Alhamdullilah Allah blessed us with his rehmat, Our little Ayraa (Masha’Allah),” she captioned the post along with a snap of Ayraa’s tiny hand.

The Mera Dil Mera Dushman actor also shared the happy news with all his fans and fellow celebs on Instagram.

“Thankyou Allah for this beautiful gift on this new year. Blessed alhamdullilah, 1.2022,” he captioned the post.

Soon after the actor shared the news, several showbiz stars jumped in to wish the couple and extend sincere prayers for the newborn.

It should be noted that Salman and Aleena tied the knot in September 2020 in Lahore.