Web Desk BOL News

19th Jan, 2022. 09:17 pm

Why Keanu Reeves is the best actor to work within Hollywood?

The Matrix superstar, Keanu Reeves is one of the most generous actors in the world.

The mega movie star is famous for treating his movies crew members with luxurious gifts, and he believes that this act is his way of giving back to society.

It is speculated that John Wick told Page Six that “He’s somewhat embarrassed about” his fortune.

“Keanu’s given away a lot of money and done a lot more for people than most will ever know,” said the family friend. “He knows how lucky he is. Unlike many Hollywood megastars, he never takes any of this for granted.”

“Trust me, stunt guys are all dying to work with Keanu. Not just for the gifts. It’s because he takes them so seriously and credits them with helping contribute to his success. Stuntmen, fight trainers — these people rarely get that,” claimed a Hollywood source.

A casting director added, “The reason Keanu’s starred in 60 movies is that, on top of audiences, directors love him, co-stars love him, crews love him. He’s always prepared, he’s always on time. Considerate, communicative, caring — there’s no one whose name he doesn’t know or hasn’t had a conversation with.”

 

