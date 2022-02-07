Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

07th Feb, 2022. 09:07 pm
Atif Aslam and Adnan Qazi to launch a new song, report

According to a press statement, Atif Aslam and Adnan Qazi are preparing to release a new song. Adnan is a top director in the entertainment industry, was asked the key question about a recent occurrence, and he unwillingly revealed the answer.

Qazi and Aslam are two well-known figures in the Pakistani industry, both of whom have excelled in their respective sectors.

Aslam, who performs in a variety of genres, is formally returning to the world of music after a long absence.

Read more: Who styled Atif Aslam for PSL 7 anthem?

Whereas Qazi, who is also recognized as a creative powerhouse in direction, has already demonstrated his excellence in recent past music videos of a number of A-list Pakistani musicians. The two stars’ partnership promises to be a visual and auditory delight.

It is worth noting that this will be the first time that Aslam and Qazi would collaborate on a truly spectacular masterpiece to captivate their fans and following.

According to insiders, the singer will appear in a completely different persona.

Atif was most recently seen in Ajnabi, an on-screen romantic single with Mahira Khan.

For the latest Entertainment News follow BOL News on Google News.

