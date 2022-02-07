Atif Aslam and Adnan Qazi to launch a new song, report
According to a press statement, Atif Aslam and Adnan Qazi are preparing to release a new song. Adnan is a top director in the entertainment industry, was asked the key question about a recent occurrence, and he unwillingly revealed the answer.
Qazi and Aslam are two well-known figures in the Pakistani industry, both of whom have excelled in their respective sectors.
Aslam, who performs in a variety of genres, is formally returning to the world of music after a long absence.
Read more: Who styled Atif Aslam for PSL 7 anthem?
Whereas Qazi, who is also recognized as a creative powerhouse in direction, has already demonstrated his excellence in recent past music videos of a number of A-list Pakistani musicians. The two stars’ partnership promises to be a visual and auditory delight.
It is worth noting that this will be the first time that Aslam and Qazi would collaborate on a truly spectacular masterpiece to captivate their fans and following.
According to insiders, the singer will appear in a completely different persona.
Atif was most recently seen in Ajnabi, an on-screen romantic single with Mahira Khan.
For the latest Entertainment News follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Entertainment New on bolnews.com
Download BOL News App for latest news