Web Desk BOL News

27th Feb, 2022. 04:02 pm
BTS has unveiled a new fashion house collaboration with a high-end American brand

27th Feb, 2022. 04:02 pm

27th Feb, 2022. 04:02 pm
BTS has officially collaborated with Nordstrom, an American luxury department store.

The merchandise became available on Friday as part of an online collection as well as in select stores across the country.

Many BTS fans even camped outside in the hopes of snatching a piece of their own.

The entire collection consists of 50 pieces of unisex clothing, buttons, stickers, and home items ranging in price from $9 to $110.

From DNA beanies for $39 to Boy With Luv sweatpants for $69 and Mic Drop slippers for around $27, there is something for every ARMY.

Jackets, purses, and other accessories are also included in the collection.

Check them out below:

BTS

