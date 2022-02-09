Coke Studio 14 latest song ‘Pasoori’ is perfect for expressing anxiety

Coke Studio 14 has released its sixth song, “Pasoori” featuring Ali Sethi and Shae Gill, which is the ideal desi venting anthem, and fans can’t get enough of it.

The lyrics to this track, written by Ali Sethi, describe pent-up emotions. While the song is about a hit-or-miss relationship, we can easily apply it to any situation.

The desire for something rather than merely someone. And the angst that goes along with it. Ali Sethi began writing Pasoori during a period when local performers were prohibited from working across the border. That explains why we sense the anguish in the song.

From striving to knock down obstacles to promoting acceptance. Pasoori discusses sociocultural impediments and constraints. It then encourages people to experiment with self-acceptance and unabashed self-expression.

As usual, another Ali Sethi tune with far more depth than meets the eye. Despite the peppy melody, the lyrics are really powerful. Meanwhile, Shae Gill’s smooth and powerful vocals give the song an extra kick.

The famous Sheema Kirmani’s exquisite performance is unquestionably a highlight. That, together with the Seraiki jhoomar dancers, was the icing on the cake.

