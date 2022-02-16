Julia Fox Disavows Assumption That She Only Dated Kanye West for ‘Attention’

It’s being shut down! Before they split, Julia Fox and Kanye West’s whirlwind romance created quite a stir – but their bond wasn’t only for clout.

On Monday, February 14, Us Weekly announced that the couple had called it quits after less than two months of dating. The next day, the Uncut Gems actress, 32, hit back at trolls who claimed she was just interested in the Yeezy designer, 44, for the publicity.

“You talked about the man in the press as if you were all married.” Simply desperate for attention. “It wasn’t even 15 minutes, maybe 2 minutes of fame,” one Instagram user commented on a Hollywood Unlocked storey about the breakup.

Fox shot back at the notion, saying, “He f–king wanted me to!!!!”

In an Instagram Story on Monday, the New York native previously shut off unfavourable comments about her love life, claiming that she was holding her head up following the termination of her and West’s relationship. “Why don’t you recognise me for what I am, a #1 hustler?” she wrote. “I showed there, yo, and not only that, but Kanye and I are on good terms!” I love him, but I wasn’t in love with the man Jesus Christ. Do you think I’m 12 years old?!”

The Grammy winner and Fox were originally linked when they were seen spending New Year’s Eve together in Miami. The twosome called it quits on their romance after a hot and heavy — and highly publicised — few weeks.

“Julia and Kanye remain wonderful friends and collaborators, but they are no longer together,” a source told Us on Monday, after In Touch first reported their breakup.

West was married to Kim Kardashian for six years before dating the model. After months of reports about marital strife, the Skims CEO, 41, filed for divorce in February 2021. During an emotional episode of the final season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, she broke her silence about what went wrong.

“I just think he deserves someone who will support his every move and go follow him all over the place and move to Wyoming. I can’t do that,” she said during the June 2021 episode. “He should have a wife that supports his every move and travels with him and does everything, and I can’t. I feel like a f–king failure. It’s my third f–king marriage. Yeah, I feel like a f–king loser. But I can’t even think about that. I want to be happy.”

More recently, Kardashian revealed how she was learning to prioritise herself during her divorce. “For a long time, I did things that made other people happy. “And I think in the last two years I determined I’m going to make myself happy,” she remarked on the cover of Vogue in March 2022. “And it feels fantastic. And even if that resulted in changes and my divorce. I believe it is critical to be honest with yourself about what truly makes you happy. I’ve decided on myself. I believe it is OK to select you…. My forties are all about being on Team Me. I’m going to eat healthily. I’m heading to the gym. I’m going to have more fun, spend more time with my children, and spend more time with the people that make me happy.”

West and the KKW Beauty entrepreneur have four children: North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2. Following Kardashian’s split from Pete Davidson in October 2021, the “Gold Digger” singer has made repeated public requests for his estranged wife to reunite their family — and has stated that the comedian, 28, will “never” meet his children.

“THANK YOU GUYS FOR SUPPORTING MY FAMILY.” MY FAMILY MEANS MORE TO ME THAN ANY OTHER ACCOMPLISHMENT IN LIFE IF ANYONE LOVES ME AND MY FAMILY,” the rapper said on Instagram on Monday, following a series of since-deleted posts in which he took many shots at Davidson. “IF YOU SEE SKETE IN REAL LIFE, SCREAM AT THE TOP OF YOUR LUNGS AT YHE LOOSER AND SAY KIMYE FOREVER.”

The next day, West apologised for his “jarring” behaviour, addressing his comments against the Saturday Night Live actor in another Instagram post.

“I’ve learned that using all caps makes people feel like I’m screaming at them. I’m working on my communication,” he wrote on Tuesday, February 15. “I can benefit from a team of creative professionals, organizers, mobilizers and community leaders. Thank everybody for supporting me. I know sharing screen shots was jarring and came off as harassing Kim. I take accountability. I’m still learning in real time. I don’t have all the answers. To be good leader is to be a good listener.”

Kardashian has yet to publicly respond to West’s latest posts, but a source exclusively told Us that despite the controversy, she and Davidson are stronger than ever.

“Kim and Pete are secure enough in their own relationship and aren’t going to let snide comments affect what they have,” the insider noted. “She’s leaning on him while Kanye is going through this jealousy phase. Kim and Pete are trying not to give in to the attention. She’s said what she needed to say.”