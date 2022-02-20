Launch of Uzair Jaswal’s Lovestruck brings industry together

Pop sensation Uzair Jaswal is back to his roots as he launches his second music album Lovestruck through a live performance in Karachi bringing his friends, family, and fans together.

The album titled ‘lovestruck’ brought the who’s who of the music industry to the venue. Jaswal sang nearly all songs from his album including Love is Magic, Aching Heart, Do it all for you, and Just A Dream to Tere Jiya Koi Nai, Intezar, Kahin Tu Ho Ga, Jaaneman, and Do Hazaar Bees. Call it a mixture of fusion, romantic numbers, sad songs, or party tracks, this album might give the music industry the boost it needs, at a time when original music is not on anyone’s to-do list.

From renowned music producer Bilal Maqsood (of Strings fame) to Abbas Ali Khan, from brother Umair Jaswal to Daniyal Zafar, from Anoushay Ashraf to Dino Ali, and friends Zhalay Sarhadi, Maryam Nafees, Hania Aamir, and Kinza Hashmi, everyone not only attended the concert but also appreciated Jaswal’s efforts that clearly would appeal to an audience ranging from young to middle-aged alike.

One might think that Uzair might have a touch of Umair Jaswal’s music, however, to everyone’s surprise, Uzair has completely a different flavour of music; more romantic and that’s why his album has that fresh feel the listeners were lounging for.

Speaking about the lyrics and songs Uzair told Bold that it took him some time to start writing songs, but once he realised that he was on the right track, it all came together as if it was meant to be.

With his low-key launch ceremony, he encourages the upcoming musicians to break the shackles and stand against the pandemic if they want to make the world feel their music. The singer who also acted in a film and in a couple of TV dramas terms Lovestruck close to his heart, for it brought him closer to that ‘special’ one in his life, one that made him feel alive again!

He thanked his producer Ahsan Pervaiz Mehdi, his elder brothers Yasir and Umair Jaswal, as well as all those who were present at the launching event cum live concert. He narrated interesting incidents behind the creation of all the songs and even took out time to get himself photographed with all those who came over to listen to him.

People have been so out of touch with concerts that anything close to it would attract them, and Lovestruck’s launch was one such event. Uzair also announced on the occasion that he will try to herald the era of music videos back, with the music videos of most of his numbers from the album. Since his elder brother Yasir is one of the best music video directors in the country, it wouldn’t come as a surprise if big bro decided to help his youngest sibling, and come up with something novel, and memorable.

Whether Uzair Jaswal’s album makes it to the best sellers of the year 2022, remains to be seen, however, his effort will push those music producers who are waiting for the pandemic to go away. With his successful launch event, they might get the idea and come into their own, and do music that they want to do, rather than what the listeners want to hear.