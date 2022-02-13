Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

13th Feb, 2022. 08:58 pm
Nathalie Emmanuel of Game of Thrones criticises the UK film business for losing performers of colour to the United States.

Nathalie Emmanuel

Nathalie Emmanuel, star of ‘Game of Thrones,’ alleged that the UK film industry does not provide enough opportunities for performers of colour.

According to the actress, the UK is losing actors of colour to the United States because the roles offered to them in this nation are inadequate.

‘There are limited chances for people of colour in Britain, other than in bit-part roles as “best friends” or “receptionists,” Emmanuel, who started her career in Hollyoaks, said on the podcast The Way We Are With Munro Bergdorf.

“We lose so much Black and brown talent to the United States because the British sector just does not have a substantial, major presence. It’s infuriating “Emmanuel was quoted as saying.

She then asserted: “Even now, some British Black people I know in the industry who have performed lead roles in the US have returned to the UK, and the parts for which they are being auditioned are insignificant. We’re still fighting it. That does not appear to be the case with my white peers.”

Emmanuel, who began her career in Hollyoaks, rose to prominence after portraying one of the most beloved characters on Game of Thrones, with the death of her character causing a social media uproar.

