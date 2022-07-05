Chick-fil-A honours a Morristown lady and a long-time loyal customer

If you’ve been on Facebook recently, you might have seen a post that has touched many people’s hearts.

Beth Ann Smith wrote about her grandma, who died not long ago.

Her grandmother’s favourite part of the summer, she wrote, was when she could have a Chick-fil-A peach milkshake.

MORRISTOWN, TENNESSEE (WATE) — If you’ve been on Facebook recently, you might have seen a post that has touched many people’s hearts.

Smith says she has many fond memories of her grandma, Faye Rogers.

“The first thing about my grandmother that I think about it, after my grandfather died when I was six, when I would get sad or when I would get discouraged or be missing him, a sure-fire way to get me out of the blues was to play with flour. She would put me on the kitchen counter with a bag of flour and measuring cups and just let me play until my heart’s content,” Smith recalled.

Smith said her grandmother Faye was one of four children.

“Her oldest sister Merle made delicious homemade peach ice cream,” she said.

It was the gold standard for their family, and nothing compared to it, she said. At least until summer treats came to Chick-fil-A.

“After we discovered peach milkshakes from Chick-fil-A, my grandmother every time she drank one would take a big sip and the first thing she would say was ‘it’s like drinking merle’s ice cream through a straw,” Smith said.

It was the only thing she wanted for her birthday last year.

“Last year for her 97th birthday on July 28th, we took a cake, we took flowers, and she couldn’t have cared less about the cake or about the flowers. We put that milkshake in front of her and she drank and was so excited,” Smith said.

Beth Ann took a picture of her grandmother enjoying the milkshake, not realising it was one of the final times she’d get to consume one.

She shared the identical photo on Chick-fil-Facebook A’s page when they announced the return of the peach milkshake this summer. In exchange, Chick-fil-A offered Smith a package of gift cards so she could get as many milkshakes as she wanted.

“It blew me away that someone would go that extra mile,” Smith said.

A printed image of her grandma enjoying her peach milkshake in a peach-colored frame sat at the bottom of the box.

“When she died actually, there was one day I was missing her so much and I had the thought that there is no amount of flower in the world that could help me not miss her as much today,” Smith said.

However, there may be enough peach milkshakes to help her feel closer to her grandmother this summer. Faye Rogers would have been 98 at the end of July.