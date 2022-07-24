Hina Khan has recently shared a emotional video on her Tiktok.

The actress seems very sad as her eyes were full of tears.

fans are appreciating her for her amazing acting skills.

Advertisement

Hina Khan has recently shared a video on her Tiktok in which she can be seen emotional broken and surprises internet with her amazing acting skills.

Check it out;

Advertisement

The actress always keeps her fans up to date on what’s going on in her life. She is already giving everyone out there a lot of motivation to get in shape. The actress who used to be on Kasautii Zindagii Kay keeps posting pictures and videos of her workouts on social media. You wouldn’t be wrong to say that she is one of the fittest TV stars.

Hina has also shown off her emotional breakdown skills and fans are amazed. Yes, you did hear correctly. In one of her most recent Tiktok post, the Hacked star did just that. Hina posted a video to her personal Tiktok account in which she can be seen acting with all the sad emotions.

Furthermore beautiful song also features to enhance her skills. The actress seems very sad as her eyes were full of tears fans are appreciating her for her amazing acting skills In the video, she is wearing a pink top and black bottoms.