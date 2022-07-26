Nazish Jahangir discusses the Mohsin Abbas controversy in detail

Jahangir finally discussed the controversy that severely damaged her in a recent interview.

Nazish Jahangir established herself in the entertainment sector through her hard work and commitments. The actress eventually let go of the emotional load after experiencing her fair share of controversies.

Pakistani actress Nazish Jahangir had a lot of baggage due to her connections to the infamous Mohsin Abbas Haider and Fatima Sohail. Jahangir’s career and mental health were both impacted by the incident, which has since cooled down.

Following a significant uproar, accusations of domestic abuse, and infidelity with Nazish Jahangir, Pakistani actor and host Mohsin Abbas Haider filed for divorce from his wife Fatima Sohail. The divorce was widely publicised and swept the internet. Nazish, on the other hand, remained silent and made no remarks.

Jahangir later stated that “she had nothing to do with Mohsin or Fatima.” Subsequent to the divorce, the co-stars, Mohsin and Nazish, unfollowed each other on social media platforms.

Jahangir’s career had only begun in 2017, and the controversy presented many challenges for the emerging actress. The parties have thankfully moved on at this point. In terms of her current projects, the Makafaat actress is working on Lafangay.

In television series like Kahin Deep Jalay, Dil Tanha Tanha, Ghamandi, and Berukhi, Jahangir has taken on a variety of roles.

