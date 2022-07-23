Shamshera Day 2 Box Office

Shamshera debuted with slightly more than Rs. 10 cr on day 1.

Shamshera, directed by Karan Malhotra and starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor, released in theatres.

Both Ranbir Kapoor and director Karan Malhotra made their movie debuts in the film after absences of four and seven years, respectively.

Since the best of directors collaborated on it, there were enormous hopes for the movie.

Unfortunately, the movie didn’t live up to the expectations, and its numbers—which came in at just a little bit over Rs. 10 cr. net on its opening day—are, to put it mildly, unimpressive.

Shamshera was the fifth most popular post-pandemic opener, which is unfortunate because one would have anticipated it to be at the top of the list. Although some Sunday increase is anticipated, it won’t be compelling enough.

The day wise nett box office of Shamshera is as follows:

Day 1 – Rs. 10.05 cr

Day 2 – Rs. 10.10 cr

Total – Rs. 20.15 cr

For this historical epic, Yash Raj Films used a fairly aggressive pricing strategy, and the average ticket price was among the lowest for a Bollywood movie this year.

The audience has been sparse, and the producers appear to have missed out on the extra money they could have made in their drive for a larger audience.

Ek Villain Returns, which will debut less than a week from now, on July 29, is the main beneficiary of Shamshera’s underwhelming launch.