Teasers of Yumna Zaidi’s upcoming drama released

Yumna Zaidi, the diva of Lollywood, is finally making a comeback with the upcoming drama serial “Bakhtawar,” and judging by the teasers, the talent powerhouse will take the audience on a roller coaster ride.

Fans will notice the Inkaar star has glided in a dual role as the unconventional female lead – the first avatar is a feminine-looking girl and the second teaser shows Yumna sporting a boy cut and a deeper voice.

Nadia Akhtar wrote the script for the drama, which was directed by Shahid Shafaat and produced by Momina Duraid. Zaidi, Zaviyar Nauman Ejaz, Saqib Sameer, Mizna Waqas, Noreen Gulwani, Shamoon Abbasi, Sunil Shankar, Huma Nawab, Adnan Shah, and others are among the cast members.

On Wednesday, the first look of the drama has been released, with the caption: “The journey of a young headstrong girl trying to escape her troubled home, difficulties, and pain, and create a better tomorrow for herself.”

Yumna Zaidi has received praise for her work in the television series Ishq-e-Laa and Sinf-e-Aahan.

