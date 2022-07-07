Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Teasers of Yumna Zaidi’s upcoming drama released

Teasers of Yumna Zaidi’s upcoming drama released

Articles
Advertisement
Teasers of Yumna Zaidi’s upcoming drama released

Yumna Zaidi, the diva of Lollywood, is finally making a comeback with HUM TV’s upcoming drama serial “Bakhtawar,” and judging by the teasers, the talent powerhouse will take the audience on a roller coaster ride.

Advertisement
  • Yumna Zaidi, the diva of Lollywood, is finally making a comeback with the upcoming drama serial Bakhtawar
  • Fans will notice the Inkaar star has glided in a dual role as the unconventional female lead
  • Nadia Akhtar wrote the script for the drama, which was directed by Shahid Shafaat and produced by Momina Duraid
Advertisement

Yumna Zaidi, the diva of Lollywood, is finally making a comeback with the upcoming drama serial “Bakhtawar,” and judging by the teasers, the talent powerhouse will take the audience on a roller coaster ride.

Fans will notice the Inkaar star has glided in a dual role as the unconventional female lead – the first avatar is a feminine-looking girl and the second teaser shows Yumna sporting a boy cut and a deeper voice.

Nadia Akhtar wrote the script for the drama, which was directed by Shahid Shafaat and produced by Momina Duraid. Zaidi, Zaviyar Nauman Ejaz, Saqib Sameer, Mizna Waqas, Noreen Gulwani, Shamoon Abbasi, Sunil Shankar, Huma Nawab, Adnan Shah, and others are among the cast members.

On Wednesday, the first look of the drama has been released, with the caption: “The journey of a young headstrong girl trying to escape her troubled home, difficulties, and pain, and create a better tomorrow for herself.”

Yumna Zaidi has received praise for her work in the television series Ishq-e-Laa and Sinf-e-Aahan.

Also Read

Watch: Yumna Zaidi wins hearts with new video
Watch: Yumna Zaidi wins hearts with new video

Yumna Zaidi is a Pakistani actress and model. She was born on...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Prince Harry have lost 'all of his supporters': report
Prince Harry have lost 'all of his supporters': report
Kristin Chenoweth teases Broadway return with 'Brand-New' Show: 'I'm Excited'
Kristin Chenoweth teases Broadway return with 'Brand-New' Show: 'I'm Excited'
Minissha Lamba talks about Me Too movement in new interview
Minissha Lamba talks about Me Too movement in new interview
Meghan Markle has been 'surgically fused' to Prince Harry
Meghan Markle has been 'surgically fused' to Prince Harry
Kate Middleton believes Meghan Markle caused a rift between Harry and royal family
Kate Middleton believes Meghan Markle caused a rift between Harry and royal family
Ranbir Kapoor wedding's photograph with Neetu and Rishi Kapoor
Ranbir Kapoor wedding's photograph with Neetu and Rishi Kapoor
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story