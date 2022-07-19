Tristan Thompson dating again after having 2nd baby with Khloé.

Tristan Thompson current relationship bought many people curious in the wake of Khloé Kardashian’s surrogacy revelation.

The Chicago Bulls basketball superstar made advances in Mykonos, Greece, and held hands with a special someone despite Khloé and Tristan still being estranged.

On the weekend of July 16, 2022, Tristan was spotted in Mykonos, Greece. In a video that TMZ published, Tristan can be seen having a good time with girls at a club named Bonbonniere.

One particular time, at five on Sunday morning, he was seen strolling hand in hand through the streets of Mykonos with an unknown woman. On July 13, 2022, Khloe’s agent informed that she and Tristan were having a child via surrogacy.

We can confirm that True will have a sibling who was conceived in November, according to the statement. Khloé is immensely appreciative of the exceptional surrogate for this wonderful blessing. Kindness and discretion are requested so that Khloe can concentrate on her family.

Before his cheating incident, Tristan and Khloé had the surrogate in mind. A source informed People on July 14, 2022, “When Khloé found out in December that the surrogate was pregnant, she was ecstatic.” “However, Tristan’s latest adultery was uncovered shortly after.

Khloé experienced a bittersweet circumstance. She was ecstatic about the pregnancy but felt deeply let down by Tristan. But Khloé did what she always does: she changed the subject and concentrated on the positive.

Tristan had an affair with Maralee Nichols, a former personal trainer, with whom he had a son in December 2021. Maralee sued Tristan for paternity, requesting child support, as well as payment for the expenditures associated with her pregnancy and medical bills.

When weeks of denial, Tristan finally admitted in January 2022 that he had cheated and fathered the child after a paternity test revealed the truth. “I accept full accountability for my deeds. I’m looking forward to raising our son amicably now that paternity has been confirmed,” he remarked in an Instagram Story.

The new kid, though, appears to have put a stop to Khloé’s dating life. Khloé genuinely thinks she’ll someday come across the kind of love she knows she deserves.

On July 15, 2022, a source spoke with HollywoodLife and said, “But that day is not today. Khloé has made the decision to put her love life on wait in order to put her newborn child and True first.

Her career and health come next after that. She’s also not giving up on finding true love, according to the insider. She isn’t abandoning males or anything of the sort. She is aware that there is someone out there who shares her values and won’t ever want to cheat on her, they said.

“Putting her hand in the dating pond demonstrated to her that she is more than just a catch and that she is capable of once more feeling attracted to and in love with someone. She had forgotten about it.

