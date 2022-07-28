As the 22-year-old talked about working with the Hollywood star on Bullet Train, Joey King couldn’t help but show Brad Pitt some love.

“I’ve been acting for almost 19 years now, which is actually insane, but I grew up in L.A.,” King said in an interview with Digital Spy. But when I entered this movie’s set, I had the impression that I had just landed in Los Angeles.

“I felt so fish-out-of-water, like imposter syndrome,” she added.

“I was like, ‘What am I doing here? I don’t deserve to be here.’ But working on this movie with the entire cast, and of course Brad — like, he’s (expletive) Brad Pitt at the end of the day,” expressed King.

“We love Brad Pitt. It was truly an honor — not just because they’re so talented and have such cool careers, but because they’re the coolest humans to work with,” she said of the cast.

“Brad became someone that I was so comfortable with and feel so lucky that I was able to share this time with. I just absolutely adore him. … It doesn’t get better than these people, just on human level and on a talent level.”