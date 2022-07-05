Yumna Zaidi and Zaviyar Nauman all set to star in a new drama ‘Bakhtawar’

Yumna Zaidi and Zaviyar are all set to appear in an upcoming drama serial

Yumna Zaidi and Zaviyar Nauman, both talented actresses, are set to star in the upcoming drama serial Bakhtawar. And we can’t wait to see this new pairing on the big screen. They have a fantastic chemistry.

Yumna Zaidi is a well-known television actress. Because of her captivating on-screen performances, the stunning starlet has become a household name. Her meteoric rise to stardom in such a short period of time is remarkable. She rose to fame in hit drama serials such as Khushi Ek Roag, Meri Dulari, Dil Muhallay Ki Haveli, Rishtay Kuch Adhooray Se, Mausam, Guzaarish, Zara Yaad Kar, and Pyaar Ke Sadqay.

She has been making a name for herself in the television industry with back-to-back hits, as we all know. Yumna is set to make her comeback in Bakhtawar, opposite Zaviyar Nauman, following the successful conclusion of Ishq-e-Laa, Parizaad, and Sinf-e-Ahan.

Zaviyar Nauman is a new rising star in our entertainment industry. He is the legendary Nauman Ijaz’s son. His dedication and sincerity paid off, and we now have a spitting image of Nauman Ijaz on our screens.

Nadia Akhtar wrote the script for Bakhrtawar, which was directed by Shahid Shafaat. It is the work of the well-known Momina Duraid. Zaviyar Nauman Ejaz, Saqib Sameer, Mizna Waqas, Naureen Gulbani, Sunil Shankar, Huma Nawab, Adnan Shah (Tipu), and others star in the film.

The drama’s plot revolves around a young, headstrong girl. She tries to flee her troubled home, difficulties, and pain in order to build a better future for herself.