Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Entertainment
  • Yumna Zaidi and Zaviyar Nauman all set to star in a new drama ‘Bakhtawar’
Yumna Zaidi and Zaviyar Nauman all set to star in a new drama ‘Bakhtawar’

Yumna Zaidi and Zaviyar Nauman all set to star in a new drama ‘Bakhtawar’

Articles
Advertisement
Yumna Zaidi and Zaviyar Nauman all set to star in a new drama ‘Bakhtawar’

Yumna Zaidi and Zaviyar Nauman all set to star in a new drama ‘Bakhtawar’

Advertisement
  • Yumna Zaidi and Zaviyar are all set to appear in an upcoming drama serial
  • Nadia Akhtar wrote the script for Bakhrtawar, which was directed by Shahid Shafaat. It is the work of the well-known Momina Duraid.
  • The drama’s plot revolves around a young, headstrong girl. She tries to flee her troubled home
Advertisement

 

Yumna Zaidi and Zaviyar Nauman, both talented actresses, are set to star in the upcoming drama serial Bakhtawar. And we can’t wait to see this new pairing on the big screen. They have a fantastic chemistry.

Also Read

Yumna Zaidi looks adorable playing with ‘Blue;’ a darling bird
Yumna Zaidi looks adorable playing with ‘Blue;’ a darling bird

Her fans have fallen head over heels for the Sinf e Aahan...

Yumna Zaidi is a well-known television actress. Because of her captivating on-screen performances, the stunning starlet has become a household name. Her meteoric rise to stardom in such a short period of time is remarkable. She rose to fame in hit drama serials such as Khushi Ek Roag, Meri Dulari, Dil Muhallay Ki Haveli, Rishtay Kuch Adhooray Se, Mausam, Guzaarish, Zara Yaad Kar, and Pyaar Ke Sadqay.

She has been making a name for herself in the television industry with back-to-back hits, as we all know. Yumna is set to make her comeback in Bakhtawar, opposite Zaviyar Nauman, following the successful conclusion of Ishq-e-Laa, Parizaad, and Sinf-e-Ahan.

Zaviyar Nauman is a new rising star in our entertainment industry. He is the legendary Nauman Ijaz’s son. His dedication and sincerity paid off, and we now have a spitting image of Nauman Ijaz on our screens.

Advertisement

Nadia Akhtar wrote the script for Bakhrtawar, which was directed by Shahid Shafaat. It is the work of the well-known Momina Duraid. Zaviyar Nauman Ejaz, Saqib Sameer, Mizna Waqas, Naureen Gulbani, Sunil Shankar, Huma Nawab, Adnan Shah (Tipu), and others star in the film.

Also Read

Watch: Yumna Zaidi wins hearts with new video
Watch: Yumna Zaidi wins hearts with new video

Yumna Zaidi is a Pakistani actress and model. She was born on...

The drama’s plot revolves around a young, headstrong girl. She tries to flee her troubled home, difficulties, and pain in order to build a better future for herself.

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Prince William joked that he should have had Hollywood actress 'stopped'
Prince William joked that he should have had Hollywood actress 'stopped'
Naimal Khawar Khan share new Pictures with Family & Friends
Naimal Khawar Khan share new Pictures with Family & Friends
Kevin Spacey enters a
Kevin Spacey enters a "Not Guilty" Plea to additional sexual assault charges
Man threw an egg at King Charles 'because visiting poor areas was in bad taste'
Man threw an egg at King Charles 'because visiting poor areas was in bad taste'
Steve Guttenberg is ready for his third film
Steve Guttenberg is ready for his third film "Three Men and a Baby"
Sehar Hayat and Kanwal Aftab Pictures from Friends Mehndi
Sehar Hayat and Kanwal Aftab Pictures from Friends Mehndi
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story