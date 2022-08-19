Ayeza Khan enjoys Niagara Falls, video goes viral

Ayeza Khan and Danish Taimoor are on vacation with family in US.

The actress posted the latest pictures on her Instagram.

Currently, western outfits are on her go-to list as she is on her holidays.

Ayeza Khan and Danish Taimoor’s vacation diaries are not over yet. The loved-up couple is one of the most popular celebrity couples in the entertainment industry, They are currently traveling with their children. The family planned a fun-filled vacation to the US to spend some quality time together after a busy work schedule.

As she eagerly records her travel journals, Ayeza Khan has been highly active on social media. Ayeza just posted some mesmerising family photos from her trip to New York City’s Times Square on her official Instagram account.

Ayeza also shared some cute photos with her aunts and cousins when she finally got to see them after a long time.

