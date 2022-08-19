Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Ayeza Khan enjoys Niagara Falls, video goes viral

Ayeza Khan enjoys Niagara Falls, video goes viral

Articles
Advertisement
Ayeza Khan enjoys Niagara Falls, video goes viral

Ayeza Khan enjoys Niagara Falls, video goes viral

Advertisement
  • Ayeza Khan and Danish Taimoor are on vacation with family in US.
  • The actress posted the latest pictures on her Instagram.
  • Currently, western outfits are on her go-to list as she is on her holidays.
Advertisement

Ayeza Khan and Danish Taimoor’s vacation diaries are not over yet. The loved-up couple is one of the most popular celebrity couples in the entertainment industry, They are currently traveling with their children. The family planned a fun-filled vacation to the US to spend some quality time together after a busy work schedule.

As she eagerly records her travel journals, Ayeza Khan has been highly active on social media. Ayeza just posted some mesmerising family photos from her trip to New York City’s Times Square on her official Instagram account.

Ayeza also shared some cute photos with her aunts and cousins when she finally got to see them after a long time.

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Ayeza Khan (@ayezakhan.ak)

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Ayeza Khan (@ayezakhan.ak)

Advertisement

Also Read

Ayeza Khan channels her inner diva in this ravishing gown
Ayeza Khan channels her inner diva in this ravishing gown

Ayeza Khan is the most followed celebrity on Instagram in Pakistan. The...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story