Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Burcu Kiratli fans blown away by her recent beach images

Burcu Kiratli fans blown away by her recent beach images

Articles
Advertisement
Burcu Kiratli fans blown away by her recent beach images

Burcu Kiratli fans blown away by her recent beach images

Advertisement
  • Burcu stunned her audience by posting numerous photos of herself in a beachy outfit.
  • The star has a funky style statement that is equally sassy and chic
  • Despite the moral policing, the star seems to be unfazed as she regularly posts updates for her admirers.
Advertisement

Erturul, Burcu Kratl plays the role of Gokce Hatun. Bold and attractive, Burcu Kratl has mastered the skill of leaving her fans drooling with every avatar.

The 31-year-old, who goes by the screen name Ertugral, is actually quite the fashionista and has quickly gained a devoted fan base in Pakistan.

This time, Burcu stunned her audience by posting numerous photos of herself in a beachy outfit. Clicks were well designed, and she looked stunning.

 

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Burcu Kıratlı (@burcukiratli23)

Advertisement

 

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Burcu Kıratlı (@burcukiratli23)

Advertisement

The Turkish star has a funky style statement that is equally sassy and chic. Despite the moral policing, the star seems to be unfazed as she regularly posts updates for her admirers.

Also Read

Burcu Kiratli’s new bold images from Ertugrul went viral
Burcu Kiratli’s new bold images from Ertugrul went viral

The actress who featured in the character Gokce Hatun is a fan...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story