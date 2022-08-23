Burcu Kiratli fans blown away by her recent beach images

Burcu Kiratli’s new bold images from Ertugrul went viral
The actress who featured in the character Gokce Hatun is a fan...
Erturul, Burcu Kratl plays the role of Gokce Hatun. Bold and attractive, Burcu Kratl has mastered the skill of leaving her fans drooling with every avatar.
The 31-year-old, who goes by the screen name Ertugral, is actually quite the fashionista and has quickly gained a devoted fan base in Pakistan.
This time, Burcu stunned her audience by posting numerous photos of herself in a beachy outfit. Clicks were well designed, and she looked stunning.
The Turkish star has a funky style statement that is equally sassy and chic. Despite the moral policing, the star seems to be unfazed as she regularly posts updates for her admirers.
