Meghan Markle may have met Prince Andrew through Jeffrey Epstein.

The now-Duchess of Sussex may have met Prince Andrew as a friend of the convicted child molester Epstein before she met Harry.

Sommers mentioned that the media might uncover a “picture of Markle on a yacht in Phuket, Thailand cavorting with Prince Andrew.”

According to Kirby Sommers, the author of Ghislaine Maxwell’s biography, Meghan Markle may have met Prince Andrew through Jeffrey Epstein before she met Prince Harry in 2016.

The now-Duchess of Sussex may have met Prince Andrew as a friend of the convicted child molester Epstein before she met Harry, according to an article in the UK's The Steeple Times in 2020.

Sommers, the author of Ghislaine Maxwell: An Unauthorized Biography, returned to this topic in a brand-new podcast that was published on YouTube and in which she looked into the relationships between Markle, her close friend Markus Anderson, Epstein, Maxwell, and Prince Andrew.

Sommers mentioned that the media might uncover a “picture of Markle on a yacht in Phuket, Thailand cavorting with Prince Andrew” through Maxwell, implying that Markle’s acquaintance Anderson may have been a “connector” to Epstein as early as 2001.

It is still unknown if the Duchess of Sussex attended the “Yacht Week 2016,” which GQ later referred to as “Sodom and Gomorrah at sea,” according to Sommers, who also stated that Markle had been invited.

The blogger further stated on Twitter that “the same forces that controlled Jeffrey Epstein are controlling the Duchess of Sussex.”

