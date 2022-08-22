Johnny Depp taking hiatus after all court drama

Johnny Depp’s ex-wife Amber Heard has taken a hiatus from Instagram following her divorce from Johnny Depp.

Some admirers believe the actor has also taken a sabbatical from social media.

After releasing a music album, the Hollywood actor will likely devote more time to acting.

Johnny Depp stated at the conclusion of his musical performances that he would return after a brief siesta.

Throughout his slander lawsuit against Amber Heard, Depp amassed millions of followers.

After the trial, he became more active on the app and connected with a number of celebrities.

After losing the lawsuit, Amber stated that she will take a hiatus from Instagram. Since then, she has not posted anything.

Depp appears to have followed in the footsteps of his ex-wife following his final show since he has been inactive on social media for some time.

Some admirers believe the actor has taken a sabbatical from social media after it was revealed that a number of high-profile celebrities removed their likes from an Instagram post he published following his court victory against Amber.

