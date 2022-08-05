Advertisement
Navya Naveli & Agastya Nanda look cute with their grandmother.

Navya Naveli & Agastya Nanda look cute with their grandmother.

Navya Naveli & Agastya Nanda look cute with their grandmother.

Navya Naveli & Agastya Nanda look cute with their grandmother.

  • Navya Naveli Nanda and Agastya Nanda are two of Bollywood’s most famous star children.
  • Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan’s daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda gave birth to Navya and her younger brother Agastya.
  • Agastya and Navya have always been the centre of attention as they grew up.
Navya Naveli Nanda and Agastya Nanda are two of Bollywood’s most famous star children. Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan’s daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda gave birth to Navya and her younger brother Agastya. They are their grandchildren. Agastya and Navya have always been the centre of attention as they grew up. Even though the two star kids haven’t made their big screen debuts yet, they are very popular on social media. Their posts and photos get a lot of attention and likes from netizens very quickly.

A picture of Navya Naveli Nanda and Agastya Nanda when they were young

Speaking of which, Navya shared not one but two cute photos from her childhood on Instagram a few hours ago. She shared a picture of herself, Agastya, and their grandmother Ritu Nanda that Shweta Bachchan had posted on her Instagram account. In the picture, Navya and Agastya are very young babies sitting with their grandma. Navya’s red sweater and blue jeans make her look very cute. She had a ponytail in her hair. On the other hand, Agastya can be seen wearing a white t-shirt and blue jeans. Raj Kapoor’s daughter Ritu Nanda could be seen sitting in a chair and smiling at the camera. Little Navya held on to her from behind, and Agastya sat next to her, thinking about his own things. Navya put “precious” in the caption of this photo she shared.

