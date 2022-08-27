Pankaj Tripathi on Bollywood’media trials’

Pankaj Tripathi is a seasoned Bollywood actor.

Tripathi has shown his acting chops in Gangs of Wasseypur and Sacred Games.

Last seen in Sherdil: The Pilibhit Saga, he’s currently in Criminal Justice’s third season.

Advertisement

Pankaj Tripathi is a seasoned Bollywood actor. Tripathi has shown his acting chops in Gangs of Wasseypur and Sacred Games. Last seen in Sherdil: The Pilibhit Saga, he’s currently in Criminal Justice’s third season. Adhura Sach premiered yesterday, August 26, on an OTT platform and has already received excellent reviews.

Rohan Sippy and Pankaj Tripathi discussed media tribulations in an exclusive chat with Himesh Mankad on . Rohan Sippy remarked, “This is what we want to depict. We’re not commenting, just demonstrating. This season focuses on how the family responds with two high-profile trials. We’ve shown how the protagonist handles the judicial trial and the media trial, which are distinct. So the viewers must decide. Every media outlet needs news and scoops. People have access to phones and whatnot, but we need greater maturity.” Pankaj Tripathi stated of media trials and attacks on Bollywood, “PR-driven, open industry. In the program, we wanted to highlight that cases should be handled with compassion. People may ponder and interpret the tale. You don’t know what occurs on the Internet.”

In the criminal series, Pankaj Tripathi portrays a bright yet kind lawyer. The first two episodes of the third season are streaming online. Fridays bring new episodes.

Also Read Pankaj Tripathi’s casting in film by Anurag Kashyap was uncertain Pankaj received a lot of appreciation for his role as Sultan Qureshi,...