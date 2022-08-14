Reese Witherspoon dismisses rumours of a fight with Jennifer Aniston over an Emmy nomination.

Reese Witherspoon quietly refuted rumours of a dispute with her longtime pal Jennifer Aniston over The Morning Show’s Emmy nomination.

After Witherspoon was nominated for an Emmy for her AppleTV+ series, but Aniston was not, rumours of a feud between the pair began to circulate.

Nonetheless, based on the Legally Blonde actor’s nice comment on Aniston’s last Instagram photo, it appears like nothing is amiss between the closest friends.

“Sweet doggie cuddles,” Witherspoon commented under Aniston’s Instagram post featuring her adorable dog

Previously, an insider told Star Magazine that Aniston’s “fuming” that she could not make it to the final list of nods at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards.

“Jen’s camp is privately briefing people that she wasn’t trying to get a nomination this year and is happy for Reese,” an insider close to the actor told the outlet.

However, sources claimed that Aniston, who got the nod for the show in 2020, is “fuming privately and very embarrassed,” despite her representative denying the story to the publication.

The actors have allegedly strained their bond despite having a rich history of friendship as they both starred as sisters on the hit comedy sitcom and now star together on the drama series.

“They’re both professional, but there’s a lot of eye-rolling,” an insider said of their on-set dynamic.

“And it’s telling that Jen’s friends are saying [Euphoria’s] Zendaya is a lock to win. It smacks of sour grapes,” the source added.

