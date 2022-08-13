Sarah Ferguson remains vocal regarding the “dreadful” invasion of Ukraine

Sarah Ferguson defies the Royal Family’s policy of maintaining political neutrality.

She speaks out against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

She feels fortunate to have family at home despite the ‘dreadful’ invasion.

The Duchess of York, Sarah Ferguson, defied the Royal Family’s policy of maintaining political neutrality by speaking out against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The former wife of Prince Andrew told the Daily Star that she felt fortunate to have a secure and loving family at home despite the ‘dreadful’ invasion.

This, in my opinion, transcends politics, the mother of two stated.

I firmly believe that everyone has a responsibility to denounce needless suffering when they witness it, and I won’t back down from speaking out.

It “brought it home to me how lucky I am to have a lovely family living in safety and stability,” the Duchess remarked of her trip to Poland.

Some of the stories I heard were difficult to hear, but they only strengthened my resolve to do everything in my power to assist, she continued.

I sincerely hope that everyone will contribute what they can to organizations that serve Ukrainian refugees.

All those defending the fundamental ideas of democracy, sovereignty, human rights, and peace in Ukraine must continue to receive support from the international community.

