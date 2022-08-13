Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Entertainment
  • Sarah Ferguson remains vocal regarding the “dreadful” invasion of Ukraine
Sarah Ferguson remains vocal regarding the “dreadful” invasion of Ukraine

Sarah Ferguson remains vocal regarding the “dreadful” invasion of Ukraine

Articles
Advertisement
Sarah Ferguson remains vocal regarding the “dreadful” invasion of Ukraine

Sarah Ferguson remains vocal regarding the “dreadful” invasion of Ukraine

Advertisement
  • Sarah Ferguson defies the Royal Family’s policy of maintaining political neutrality.
  • She speaks out against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
  • She feels fortunate to have family at home despite the ‘dreadful’ invasion.
Advertisement

The Duchess of York, Sarah Ferguson, defied the Royal Family’s policy of maintaining political neutrality by speaking out against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The former wife of Prince Andrew told the Daily Star that she felt fortunate to have a secure and loving family at home despite the ‘dreadful’ invasion.

This, in my opinion, transcends politics, the mother of two stated.

I firmly believe that everyone has a responsibility to denounce needless suffering when they witness it, and I won’t back down from speaking out.

It “brought it home to me how lucky I am to have a lovely family living in safety and stability,” the Duchess remarked of her trip to Poland.

Some of the stories I heard were difficult to hear, but they only strengthened my resolve to do everything in my power to assist, she continued.

Advertisement

I sincerely hope that everyone will contribute what they can to organizations that serve Ukrainian refugees.

All those defending the fundamental ideas of democracy, sovereignty, human rights, and peace in Ukraine must continue to receive support from the international community.

Also Read

Sarah Ferguson got herself a £7 m worth fancy new home
Sarah Ferguson got herself a £7 m worth fancy new home

Sarah Ferguson got herself a £7 m worth fancy new home. Ferguson's...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Royal Family News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
“Shazam” poster for
“Shazam” poster for "Fury of the Gods" goes electric
Brooklyn Beckham has around 20 tattoos of his wife Nicola, 'addictive'
Brooklyn Beckham has around 20 tattoos of his wife Nicola, 'addictive'
Zara Noor Abbas stunned her fans with her dance moves; Video
Zara Noor Abbas stunned her fans with her dance moves; Video
Prince William 'well aware' of the importance of 'playing the long game'
Prince William 'well aware' of the importance of 'playing the long game'
Sam Claflin says he had to figure out who he was as a 'dad'
Sam Claflin says he had to figure out who he was as a 'dad'
Sajal Aly disabled her Instagram account?
Sajal Aly disabled her Instagram account?
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story