  Shamoon Abbasi reveals the reason of rejecting Khalil ur Rehman script
Shamoon Abbasi reveals the reason of rejecting Khalil ur Rehman script

Articles
  • Shamoon appeared on Hasna Mana Hai and revealed that he once turned down a film from  Khalil ur Rehman.
  • He claimed that Khalil ur Rehman Qamar begged him to take on the role but he refused.
  • He revealed that it was the role of the Indian Pilot that was shot down lOC
Shamoon Abbasi is one of Pakistan’s go-to stars when the country’s entertainment industry needs a negative character who is strong and intimidating. Though Shamoon is very versatile and can play both comedic and dramatic roles, his performance as Ramal in Waar is unforgettable.

Why Shamoon Abbasi Rejected Khalil Ur Rehman Qamar's Film

Shamoon Abbasi is currently appearing in Bakhtawar as an out-of-the-box character. Yumna’s appearance and story have already impressed everyone, and they are excited to see what Shamoon brings to the story.

Shamoon appeared on Hasna Mana Hai and revealed that he once turned down a film from none other than Khalil ur Rehman Qamar. He claimed that Khalil ur Rehman Qamar begged him to take on the role and tried everything to persuade him to join the project, but he refused.

He revealed that it was Indian pilot Abhinandan who was killed in Pakistan after the Pakistan Airforce shot down his plane. Shamoon stated that he was uncomfortable performing scenes in which Abhinandan is beaten up by the locals. So, despite his admiration for Khalil ur Rehman Qamar’s work, he was unable to perform that scene.

