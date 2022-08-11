When Minal Khan revealed how she begged on Karachi’s streets

Minal Khan, a young and stunning Pakistani actress and model, began her career in show business as a child star but is now regarded as one of Pakistan’s top actors.

People believe that the lives of actors and actresses are effortless and glamorous.

In reality, we often find it difficult to believe that they, too, struggled, did odd jobs, and worked hard to get to where they are now.

An old interview with actress Minal Khan in which she revealed that she had to beg on the streets of Karachi for her debut project.

Minal Ahsan, also known as Minal Khan, is a prominent figure in Pakistan’s entertainment industry.

Because of her outstanding performances, the actress has made a name for herself in the entertainment industry. The young actress has appeared in several popular drama series, including Nand, Jalan, Hasad, and Ishq Hai.

She revealed that during her debut project, her director instructed her to beg on the busy streets for an authentic portrayal, despite the fact that none of the people around her were actors. That was all so real, and she was only thirteen at the time.