A talented digital artist bring the dead celebrities to life through art

Digital artist or photographer demonstrated how to bring dead celebrities to life.

A digital artist or photographer utilized his skills earlier today to bring dead celebrities to life; the images he produced seemed so real and inspired one to imagine the illustrious lives they would have had if they were still alive.

In the tweet shared by Al Bawaba News, he demonstrated how to mimic the aged appearance of famous people who had recently passed away.

Diana, Heath Ledger, Salena, Freddie Mercury, Amy Winehouse, Paul Walker, Tupac Shakur, and Elvis Presley are just a few of the well-known figures.

Look at the images to see how they would have appeared in this time period:

Diana, Princess of Wales:

Heath Ledger:

Salena:

Freddie Mercury:

Amy Winehouse:

Advertisement Paul Walker: Tupac Shakur:

Elvis Presley:

