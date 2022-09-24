Abrar Ul Haq updated fans about ‘Nach Punjaban’ controversy

Abrar Ul Haq opens up about his personal life
In Pakistan, Abrar Ul Haq is one of the most well-known people....
Abrar ul Haq is a man of many talents. His parents were teachers and army officers, therefore he pursued studies in geography in addition to law. In addition, Abrar taught geography at Lahore’s esteemed Aitchison College. He began writing songs at that time, and Billo De Ghar quickly gained popularity. He has since given us innumerable hits, and he is unquestionably Pakistan’s Bhangra king.
Nach Punjaban is one of Abrar ul Haq’s best-known songs. The influence of Nach Punjaban is such that a Punjabi wedding is never complete without it. However, Bollywood acted as it normally does. Abrar ul Haq said in a statement that he did not grant the rights for that song to Karan Johar’s production company, who then utilised it in their movie Jug Jug Jeyo.
He provided an update on the topic in an interview with G Sarkar. He disclosed that he had already brought legal action against them in Pakistan and the UK, and that he was now preparing to do the same in India. Karan Johar will have to make restitution to Abrar for stealing his tune, Abrar added.
Earlier, Abrar-ul-Haq sent a legal notice to Moviebox Birmingham Limited, which claims to own the music. Haq said he would sue Karan Johar for stealing his song Nach Panjaban for Jugjugg Jeeyo.
On Twitter, he said, “My lawyers in the UK have sent a legal notice to Moviebox about their use of my song Nach Punjaban without my permission.” He said that he would let people know about the news soon. The singer put the hashtag “Stop Stealing Our Songs” at the end of his tweet.
Advertisement
My lawyers in United Kingdom have issued a Legal Notice to Movie Box with respect to the misappropriation of my song “Nach Punjaban”. More Updates will follow in the coming few days.@1Moviebox #NachPunjaban #StopStealingOurSongs
— Abrar Ul Haq (@AbrarUlHaqPK) June 25, 2022
Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.