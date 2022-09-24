Abrar Ul Haq updated fans about ‘Nach Punjaban’ controversy

Abrar ul Haq is unquestionably Pakistan’s Bhangra king.

Nach Punjaban is one of his best-known songs.

Karan Johar’s production company used it in their movie Jugjugg Jeeyo.

Advertisement

Abrar ul Haq is a man of many talents. His parents were teachers and army officers, therefore he pursued studies in geography in addition to law. In addition, Abrar taught geography at Lahore’s esteemed Aitchison College. He began writing songs at that time, and Billo De Ghar quickly gained popularity. He has since given us innumerable hits, and he is unquestionably Pakistan’s Bhangra king.

Nach Punjaban is one of Abrar ul Haq’s best-known songs. The influence of Nach Punjaban is such that a Punjabi wedding is never complete without it. However, Bollywood acted as it normally does. Abrar ul Haq said in a statement that he did not grant the rights for that song to Karan Johar’s production company, who then utilised it in their movie Jug Jug Jeyo.

He provided an update on the topic in an interview with G Sarkar. He disclosed that he had already brought legal action against them in Pakistan and the UK, and that he was now preparing to do the same in India. Karan Johar will have to make restitution to Abrar for stealing his tune, Abrar added.

Earlier, Abrar-ul-Haq sent a legal notice to Moviebox Birmingham Limited, which claims to own the music. Haq said he would sue Karan Johar for stealing his song Nach Panjaban for Jugjugg Jeeyo.

On Twitter, he said, “My lawyers in the UK have sent a legal notice to Moviebox about their use of my song Nach Punjaban without my permission.” He said that he would let people know about the news soon. The singer put the hashtag “Stop Stealing Our Songs” at the end of his tweet.

Advertisement My lawyers in United Kingdom have issued a Legal Notice to Movie Box with respect to the misappropriation of my song “Nach Punjaban”. More Updates will follow in the coming few days.@1Moviebox #NachPunjaban #StopStealingOurSongs — Abrar Ul Haq (@AbrarUlHaqPK) June 25, 2022