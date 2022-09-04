Amber Heard ‘misrepresenting facts’ to ‘come out innocent’

To make the Aquaman star “look innocent,” Amber Heard’s PR staff is accused of threatening independent journalist Jessica Kraus, and is charged under the “believe all women” heading.

The information was released in the form of a post on social media that Kraus shared.

For those who are unaware, it started when she got a threatening email cautioning her against confronting Heard.

According to the leaked email, a person named ‘Jakob’ emailed Kraus about the Amber Heard case and wrote, “[Kat] Tenbargeis hired as some sort of strong arm to combat the truth.”

“Going as far as twisting the unseal documented to make Depp look bad. That’s why you saw bunch of articles of MSM promoting this.”

In response to the articles, Kraus issued a response of her own and accused her of planning a ‘working endeavor” to “slander me in print for telling the truth, after conspiring with a team who threatens independent journalists and their family members with hints or violence.”

She ended the response by saying, “People will know you for your allegiance to PR thugs, instead of your words or articles.”