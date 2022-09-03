Advertisement
Amitabh Bachchan releases first look of his upcoming film

Amitabh Bachchan releases first look of his upcoming film

Articles
Amitabh Bachchan releases first look of his upcoming film

Amitabh Bachchan starred Goodbye poster is all about family ties

  • Amitabh Bachchan releases the first look of his upcoming film Goodbye.
  • We have seen a lot of BTS pictures from the sets of the film but this is the first official teaser.

Watching Amitabh Bachchan on the cinema is continuously energizing. Fans generally need to see increasingly more of him in motion pictures and to get their fervor levels higher the veteran star has delivered the primary look of his forthcoming film Goodbye.

Since this film was declared, fans have been enthusiastically hanging tight for an update. Alongside Big B, we will see Rashmika Mandanna sharing the screen space with the Piku entertainer.

We have seen a great deal of BTS pictures from the arrangements of the film however today we put everything on the line look of Goodbye will leave you blissful.

In the banner common by Amitabh Bachchan, we can see him wearing a beige kurta that he layered with a blue sleeveless plane coat.

The veteran entertainer has a major grin all over and looks invigorated as he is flying a kite. Behind him stands Rashmika Mandanna who is wearing a green curiously large kurta and dupatta.

She should be visible as the ideal kite-flying accomplice for her co-star as she holds the kite spool with her adorable spool. Sharing this banner, Big B expressed, “परिवार का साथ है सबसे ख़ास जब कोई नहीं होता पास, तब भी रहता है इनका एहसास #Goodbye releasing in cinemas near you on 7th October 2022! #GoodbyeOnOct7.”

A post shared by Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan)

Discussing Goodbye, the film’s fire had started last year and photographs of Mr Bachchan playing with a pet on the sets had turned into a web sensation.

The film likewise stars Neena Gupta and Pavail Gulati separated from Senior Bachchan and Rashmika.

Amitabh Bachchan will next be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s abundantly anticipated showstopper Brahmastra. He additionally has an authority Hindi revamp of The Intern with Deepika Padukone separated from Goodbye.

In the mean time, in the South, Rashmika Mandanna will play the main woman inverse Thalapathy Vijay in the profoundly anticipated Varisu.

Helmed by Vamsi Paidipally, National Award-winning maker Dil Raju is backing the flick under the renowned standard of Venkateswara Creations.

Other than the leads, Prabhu, Sarath Kumar, Prakash Raj, Jayasudha, Srikanth, Shaam, Yogi Babu, Sangeetha, and Samyuktha will likewise assume critical parts in the film, alongside the rest. In Bollywood, she will be found in Mission Majnu close by Sidharth Malhotra.



 

 

 



Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Movies News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


